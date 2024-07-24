Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and local militias in Kokang

24 July 2024_ Recent clashes between the Myanmar armed forces and local militias in Kokang have led to at least 2 deaths and several injuries. The clashes occurred in the Laukkai region, where tensions between government forces and local ethnic groups are increasing. Local authorities have denounced the use of heavy weapons by government forces, worsening the already precarious situation. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing instability in the Kokang region, inhabited mainly by ethnic groups of Chinese origin, such as the Kokang, who have historically sought greater autonomy from the central government. The recent clashes are a worrying sign of continuing violence and political difficulties in Myanmar.