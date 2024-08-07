Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and SSPP cause casualties

Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and SSPP cause casualties
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Recent clashes between the Myanmar armed forces and the armed ethnic group SSPP (Shan State Progressive Party) have led to several victims. The clashes occurred in the Shan region, where government forces attacked SSPP positions, killing at least four soldiers and injuring others. The conflict has raised security concerns in the region, already marked by ethnic tensions and violence. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the ongoing instability in Myanmar. The SSPP is an armed group that represents the Shan population, one of the country's numerous ethnic groups, and fights for greater autonomy and rights for its people.

