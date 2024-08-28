Myanmar: Clashes between armed groups in Pa-O territory

August 28, 2024_ Recent clashes between the armed group Pa-O National Liberation Organization (PNLO) and other armed forces have affected the territory of Pa-O, causing damage to several homes. The clashes began due to an attack by the PNLO, which led to fires and destruction in villages such as Sanphu and Nanhhu. Although the region had enjoyed a period of stability since 1994, the current situation has raised concerns among the local population. The source of this information is moi.gov.mm. The PNLO is an armed group that has signed a ceasefire agreement and has pledged to maintain peace in the region, but recent events call into question its ability to ensure security.