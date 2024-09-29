Myanmar: Clashes between armed groups in the north of the country cause casualties

29 September 2024_ Recent clashes between different armed groups in northern Myanmar have led to the death of at least 13 people and injured 25 others. The clashes involved the MNDAA armed group and local defense forces, in a context of increasing violence in the region. Local authorities have reported an increase in tensions and military operations, resulting in civilian displacement. The news was reported by shannews.org. The situation in northern Myanmar is complex, with different ethnic and armed groups fighting for autonomy and rights, making the region unstable and dangerous for the population.