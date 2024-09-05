Myanmar: Clashes between armed groups leave 60 dead in the north of the country

04 September 2024_ Recent clashes between armed groups in northern Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 60 people. The clashes, which took place in ten villages, involved the DPLA group and other local forces, escalating tensions in the region. Local authorities confirmed that the clashes were particularly violent, with a high number of casualties among the fighters. The situation remains critical, with concerns for the safety of the civilian population. The news was reported by shannews.org. Clashes in northern Myanmar often involve ethnic armed groups fighting for greater autonomy and rights, making the region an area of persistent conflict.