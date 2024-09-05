Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between armed groups leave 60 dead in the north of the country

04 September 2024_ Recent clashes between armed groups in northern Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 60 people. The clashes, which took...

Myanmar: Clashes between armed groups leave 60 dead in the north of the country
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ Recent clashes between armed groups in northern Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 60 people. The clashes, which took place in ten villages, involved the DPLA group and other local forces, escalating tensions in the region. Local authorities confirmed that the clashes were particularly violent, with a high number of casualties among the fighters. The situation remains critical, with concerns for the safety of the civilian population. The news was reported by shannews.org. Clashes in northern Myanmar often involve ethnic armed groups fighting for greater autonomy and rights, making the region an area of persistent conflict.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
northern Myanmar Birmania Local authorities confirmed that diodo luminoso
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza