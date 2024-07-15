Myanmar: Clashes between army and MNDAA rebels in Lashio

15 July 2024_ Violent clashes broke out between the Myanmar army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebels in the city of Lashio, Shan State. Government forces launched an offensive against rebel positions, causing numerous victims and injuries. According to local sources, at least 40 rebels were killed and 30 wounded, while the losses among government soldiers are still being ascertained. The situation remains tense, with further clashes expected in the coming days. shannews.org reports it. Local authorities urged civilians to avoid conflict zones and follow safety guidance.