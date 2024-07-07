Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between army and rebels in Shan State

6 July 2024_ On 3 July 2024, in the Shan State of Myanmar, intense clashes occurred between the government army and the MNDAA (Myanmar National...

Myanmar: Clashes between army and rebels in Shan State
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ On 3 July 2024, in the Shan State of Myanmar, intense clashes occurred between the government army and the MNDAA (Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army) rebels. The clashes took place in the city of Muse, causing numerous injuries and significant damage to local infrastructure. Local authorities said the situation was still tense and that further conflicts could occur in the coming days. The civilian population was invited to remain in their homes to avoid further risks. The website shannews.org reports it. Clashes between the army and MNDAA rebels are frequent in the region, known for its political and military instability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Myanmar National MNDAA rebels Birmania Shan State
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza