Myanmar: Clashes between army and rebels in Shan State

6 July 2024_ On 3 July 2024, in the Shan State of Myanmar, intense clashes occurred between the government army and the MNDAA (Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army) rebels. The clashes took place in the city of Muse, causing numerous injuries and significant damage to local infrastructure. Local authorities said the situation was still tense and that further conflicts could occur in the coming days. The civilian population was invited to remain in their homes to avoid further risks. The website shannews.org reports it. Clashes between the army and MNDAA rebels are frequent in the region, known for its political and military instability.