Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between army and SSPP/SSA rebels in Mong Yaw

Myanmar: Clashes between army and SSPP/SSA rebels in Mong Yaw
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ Violent clashes broke out between the Myanmar army and SSPP/SSA (Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army) rebels in the city of Mong Yaw. Rebel forces attacked a military base, prompting an immediate response from the army. Around 700-800 rebels participated in the attack, which led to intense fighting in the region. The situation remains tense, with further clashes expected in the coming days. shannews.org reports it. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation of violence.

