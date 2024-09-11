Myanmar: Clashes between MNDAA and government forces in the north of the country

September 10, 2024_ Recent clashes between the Myanmar National Liberation Army (MNDAA) and government forces have taken place in northern Myanmar, causing tensions to rise in the region. The clashes, which have intensified over the past two days, have led to a significant number of casualties and raised concerns about the safety of civilians. Local authorities have confirmed that military operations are underway to restore order. The news was reported by shannews.org. The MNDAA is an ethnic armed group fighting for autonomy in the Shan region, while government forces seek to maintain control over these strategic areas.