Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between the army and MNDAA rebels in the north of the country

8 July 2024_ Violent clashes broke out between the Myanmar army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebels in the north of the...

Myanmar: Clashes between the army and MNDAA rebels in the north of the country
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Violent clashes broke out between the Myanmar army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebels in the north of the country. The clashes involved several locations, including Muse, Namkham, Kutkai and Lashio, causing numerous victims and injuries. Government forces launched an offensive against rebel positions, who responded with coordinated attacks. The situation has led to increased tensions in the region, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes. shannews.org reports it. Local authorities are trying to manage the humanitarian emergency, while clashes between the two factions continue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
