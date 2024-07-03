Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause 60 deaths

2 July 2024_ Violent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar government forces left 60 people dead. The clashes...

Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause 60 deaths
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
2 July 2024_ Violent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar government forces left 60 people dead. The clashes occurred in the Namhsan region of Shan State between 25 June and 2 July 2024. The victims included both fighters and civilians, with a further 30 people injured. The situation remains tense, with local authorities trying to establish a ceasefire. The website shannews.org reports it. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for the autonomy of the Ta'ang people in Shan State.

