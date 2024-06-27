Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause casualties

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ On June 26, 2024, clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Namkham, Shan State, left two civilians dead and four others injured. The clashes occurred during a military operation by the TNLA, which attacked government positions. The TNLA claimed to have taken control of 90% of the Namkham area. According to shannews.org, tensions in the region are rising, with further clashes expected in the coming days. Namkham is a city located in Shan State, a region of Myanmar known for conflicts between armed ethnic groups and the central government.

