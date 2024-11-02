Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause casualties

01 November 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have left at least 13 dead and...

Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause casualties
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 November 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have left at least 13 dead and 500 injured. The clashes occurred in several locations, including the Shan region, where the TNLA has intensified its operations against the armed forces. Local authorities confirmed that fighting continued for several hours, with an increase in violence in the area. The situation remains tense, with concerns for the safety of the civilians involved. The news was reported by shannews.org. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for the autonomy of the Ta'ang people, one of the many ethnic groups present in Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Birmania Shan region government forces in Myanmar Local authorities confirmed
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza