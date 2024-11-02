Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause casualties

01 November 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have left at least 13 dead and 500 injured. The clashes occurred in several locations, including the Shan region, where the TNLA has intensified its operations against the armed forces. Local authorities confirmed that fighting continued for several hours, with an increase in violence in the area. The situation remains tense, with concerns for the safety of the civilians involved. The news was reported by shannews.org. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for the autonomy of the Ta'ang people, one of the many ethnic groups present in Myanmar.