Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause casualties
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have led to a rise in casualties, with reports of deaths and injuries. Clashes have intensified in the Shan region, where the TNLA has carried out attacks against security forces, causing concern among locals. Authorities have confirmed that fighting has taken place in several locations, with at least eight people killed and several injured. The situation remains tense, with the TNLA continuing to oppose the central government of Myanmar. This news is reported by shannews.org. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for autonomy for the Ta'ang minority in Shan State, a region characterized by ethnic conflict and political tensions.

