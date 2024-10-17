Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause civilian casualties

October 16, 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least ten civilians. The clashes occurred in the localities of Mungmit and Mungkot, where the TNLA said it had been subjected to air strikes by government forces. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, which has already been affected by armed conflict. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension in the area. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for autonomy for the Ta'ang people, and the recent clashes have worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region.