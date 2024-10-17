Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause civilian casualties

October 16, 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at...

Myanmar: Clashes between TNLA and government forces cause civilian casualties
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Recent clashes between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least ten civilians. The clashes occurred in the localities of Mungmit and Mungkot, where the TNLA said it had been subjected to air strikes by government forces. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, which has already been affected by armed conflict. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension in the area. The TNLA is an ethnic armed group fighting for autonomy for the Ta'ang people, and the recent clashes have worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Birmania led diodo luminoso been
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza