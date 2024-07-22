Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Clashes in Lashio despite temporary truce

21 July 2024_ Despite the announcement of a temporary truce until the end of July, clashes in Lashio continue with intense fighting and rocket fire....

22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ Despite the announcement of a temporary truce until the end of July, clashes in Lashio continue with intense fighting and rocket fire. The MNDAA group attacked security posts near the city, while Myanmar's military responded with shelling. The truce was declared out of respect for China's concerns, but it did not stop hostilities. The violence caused casualties and significant damage to local homes, forcing many residents to flee. News-eleven.com reports it. The situation remains critical with continuous clashes between government forces and rebel groups.

