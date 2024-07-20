Myanmar: Clashes in Mandalay and Matara, civilians fleeing

19 July 2024_ Armed clashes broke out near Mandalay and Matara, forcing many local residents to flee. In Mandalay, an explosion hit Mytel's office, initially attributed to a suicide drone but later confirmed as a homemade mine. Tensions between security forces and armed groups, including the People's Defense Force (PDF), have intensified military operations in the region. Security has been strengthened with new checkpoints and stricter controls. News-eleven.com reports it. The situation has led to increased concerns among Mandalay residents, with some planning to relocate to safer areas such as Naypyidaw and Yangon.