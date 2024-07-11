Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Collaboration between government and banks for financial stability

July 11, 2024_ Secretary of the State Administrative Council, Deputy General Aung Lin Dwe, underlined the importance of collaboration between the...

Myanmar: Collaboration between government and banks for financial stability
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Secretary of the State Administrative Council, Deputy General Aung Lin Dwe, underlined the importance of collaboration between the government, central bank and private banks to ensure the stability and security of Myanmar's financial system. During a meeting in Naypyidaw with leaders of state and private banks, it was reiterated that banks must protect the interests of depositors and comply with international regulations. The government and central bank will continue to support banks, which in turn must avoid harmful practices such as speculation. The meeting was attended by senior government and banking officials, as reported by news-eleven.com. The goal is to create a robust financial system and promote the country's economic growth.

