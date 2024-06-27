Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Myanmar: Collaboration with foreign experts for the production of illegal drugs

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ Some ethnic armed groups in Myanmar are working with foreign chemical experts to produce illegal drugs in their controlled territories. This was stated by Deputy General Yarpyae, Minister of the Interior and President of the Central Committee for the Prevention of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances. In 2023, opium cultivation in Myanmar increased slightly, leading authorities to intensify plantation destruction operations and promote alternative crops. Furthermore, the country is facing increasing production and trafficking of synthetic drugs, with the introduction of measures to control the illegal importation of chemicals. News-eleven.com reports it. Authorities are working with neighboring countries and using pre-export notification systems to prevent the illegal entry of these substances.

reports it funzionamento working autorità garante
