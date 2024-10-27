Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Coordination meeting for district management in Pegu region
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ The government of Bago Region held a coordination meeting for district management, led by the Minister of the region, U Myo Swe Win. During the meeting, the guidelines of the State Administrative Council and the responsibilities of the chairmen of the district management committees were discussed. Participants presented plans to improve agriculture, livestock and local economic development, with a focus on sustainability and food security. The meeting also highlighted the importance of maintaining the cleanliness and attractiveness of villages to promote tourism. This news was reported by moi.gov.mm. Bago Region, located in south-central Myanmar, is known for its agriculture and natural resources.

in Evidenza