Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Corruption Prevention Meeting in Naypyidaw

August 16, 2024_ An awareness-raising meeting on corruption prevention was held today in Naypyidaw, organized by the Ministry of Investment and...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ An awareness-raising meeting on corruption prevention was held today in Naypyidaw, organized by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations and the Commission for Combating Corruption. Union Minister Dr. Kan Zaw stressed the importance of educating civil servants to ensure a corruption-free working environment and strengthen trust between the government and citizens. During the event, various aspects of corruption and preventive measures were discussed, with the aim of improving transparency in government operations. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The meeting was attended by government officials and members of the Commission for Combating Corruption, highlighting the commitment of the Myanmar government to fight corruption.

