Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Myanmar: Deadly mini-era incident reported on Hpakant

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
27 June 2024_ A serious accident occurred in a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin State, Myanmar, causing the death of at least two miners. The accident occurred during an excavation operation, when a landslide buried the workers. Rescue operations are underway, but authorities fear that the number of victims could increase. The Hpakant mine is known to be one of the most dangerous in the country, with frequent accidents due to poor working conditions. The website shannews.org reports it. Local authorities are investigating the causes of the accident and evaluating measures to improve safety in the mines.

