Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Deputy Education Minister Visits Yangon Schools

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
August 17, 2024_ Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Zaw Myint visited a basic secondary school in Kamayut District of Yangon, where he observed students engaged in hands-on learning activities. During the visit, he inspected classrooms and the library, emphasizing the importance of reading culture for student development. He then met with officials from Yangon University to discuss the implementation of distance learning courses in 42 universities across the country. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The Deputy Minister also highlighted the need to improve access to education and the quality of services in private schools in Myanmar.

