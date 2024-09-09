Myanmar: Deputy Minister for Rural and Cooperative Development Inspects Several Locations

September 08, 2024_ Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development U Myint Soe inspected the excavation work of Lake No 059 in Paeain, stressing the importance of completing the work before the end of the monsoon season. During the visit, he also inspected the progress of road and infrastructure construction in Kontangyi and Myinkaba, funded by the 2024-25 state budget. He also attended a graduation ceremony for a sewing training course in Thahtaykan and met with local agricultural cooperatives to discuss development and production. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. These activities aim to improve rural infrastructure and support local communities in their economic development.