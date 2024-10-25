Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Devastating fire in eastern Myanmar village

25 ottobre 2024
October 24, 2024_ A fire has destroyed a village in eastern Myanmar, killing at least ten people and leaving many families homeless. The flames, which spread rapidly, hit the Kachin community, a region known for its ethnic and cultural diversity. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while rescue operations have been activated to assist the victims. The news was reported by shannews.org. The Kachin community is inhabited by different ethnic groups, including the Kachin, who have a long history of conflict and tension with the central government of Myanmar.

