Myanmar: Devastating floods hit capital Naypyidaw and other regions

12 September 2024_ Heavy rains, caused by Typhoon Ragi and smaller storms in the Bay of Bengal, have caused flooding in several areas of Myanmar since 10 September 2024. The floods have particularly affected districts of the capital Naypyidaw, with rivers and canals exceeding warning levels, causing water to enter many homes and destroying infrastructure. Local authorities, along with members of the military and police, are actively assisting those affected, providing aid and relocating residents to safety. The source of this information is moi.gov.mm. The floods have also caused disruptions to transportation and damage to schools and homes, requiring urgent intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.