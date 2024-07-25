Myanmar: Development coordination meeting in Taungoo

24 July 2024_ A coordination meeting for development activities was held in Taungoo, Bago Region, Myanmar. During the meeting, the Taungoo Management Committee Chair discussed the importance of completing construction projects on time and providing employment opportunities for refugees. Furthermore, issues relating to the cleanliness and beauty of the city were addressed, with the participation of around 60 members of the local authorities. The meeting was attended by district and municipal officials, as reported by moi.gov.mm. This event highlights the commitment of local authorities to promoting the development and wellbeing of the Taungoo community.