Myanmar: Discussion on the benefits of the upcoming elections and current situation

July 22, 2024_ A roundtable on the benefits of the upcoming elections in Myanmar, the current political situation and economic conditions was held on July 21 in Yangon. The event, titled 'Current Domestic Instability Due to Political, Economic and Social Situations, and Benefits of Elections', took place at the Orchid Hotel in Botahtaung Township. Moderator U Win Maw (Shwe Thanzin) led the discussion, which featured political and economic figures such as U Kyaw Thu Aung, U Than Soe, U Thein Tun Oo and former student leader U Nyo Tun. Participants discussed the merits of the upcoming elections, recent economic developments, the security situation and the need for public cooperation. gnlm.com.mm reports it. The discussion also touched on the role of public engagement in elections and the benefits of the proportional representation system.