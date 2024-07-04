Myanmar: Distribution of seeds and fertilizers in Minepyat to support local agriculture

July 3, 2024_ The Shan State government distributed seeds and fertilizers to farmers in Minepyat district to promote local agriculture. The ceremony was held at the district agricultural office, with the participation of local officials. District Management Committee Chairman U Nyi Nyi Aung stressed the importance of adopting modern agricultural techniques to increase family income. Seeds of different crops and fertilizers were distributed to 22 farmers. Moi.gov.mm reports it. The initiative aims to improve agricultural productivity and support the economic development of the region.