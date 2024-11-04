Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Myanmar: Diwali celebrations in Yangon with government participation

04 novembre 2024
November 03, 2024_ Myanmar’s Hindu community celebrated Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, in Yangon, with Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing and other government officials in attendance. The event took place at the National Theatre in Dagon, where traditional rituals such as lighting lamps and launching fireworks were performed. During the celebration, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Diwali as a symbol of hope and unity among the country’s diverse communities. The celebration was attended by dignitaries, members of the Hindu community, and representatives of other faiths, highlighting Myanmar’s cultural diversity, mdn.gov.mm reported. Diwali is a significant festival for Hindus, representing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

