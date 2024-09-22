Myanmar: Donation ceremonies for flood victims in Mon and Mandalay

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
22 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
22 September 2024_ Two donation ceremonies were held yesterday in Myanmar to support those affected by the floods in various states and regions. The first ceremony was held at the Mon State Hall in Mawlamyine, where Chief Minister U Aung Kyi Thein welcomed donations totalling K285,980,000. The second ceremony was held at the Mandalay City Hall, with Chief Minister U Myo Aung receiving donations totalling K719,100,000. Both events were attended by regional officials, donors and members of civil society, who received certificates of appreciation for their support. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The floods have caused severe damage in several areas of Myanmar, requiring urgent intervention to help affected families.

