Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: DVB Alleges Fake News on Forced Recruitment

August 21, 2024_ DVB media outlet is accused of spreading false news about alleged forced recruitment by security forces in some locations in Bago...

August 21, 2024_ DVB media outlet is accused of spreading false news about alleged forced recruitment by security forces in some locations in Bago Region, including Thaegon, Oakpho and Natalin. According to the authorities, these claims are part of a disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing the country and misleading young people. Currently, the military training program has already formed four groups, with participants now carrying out defense and state security tasks. This news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. Myanmar's security forces are involved in national defense operations amid rising political and social tension in the country.

