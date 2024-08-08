Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
Myanmar: Educational initiatives to combat human trafficking and drugs

07 August 2024_ In Letpadan, in the Bago region, educational events were held for primary school students, aimed at raising awareness of the dangers...

Myanmar: Educational initiatives to combat human trafficking and drugs
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ In Letpadan, in the Bago region, educational events were held for primary school students, aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of human trafficking and drugs. During the conferences, officials encouraged students to use their free time to read and deepen their knowledge through books and information materials. Visual materials and sports activities were also presented to engage young people in an interactive way. The initiative was organized by the Department of Communications and Public Relations, as reported by moi.gov.mm. These events are part of a larger program to promote awareness among young people and their families about critical social issues in Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Letpadan educational scuola school
