Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Myanmar: Energy agreement with Thailand for renewable projects

6 July 2024_ A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was held yesterday at Inya Lake Hotel in Yangon, marking a collaboration between...

Myanmar: Energy agreement with Thailand for renewable projects
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was held yesterday at Inya Lake Hotel in Yangon, marking a collaboration between energy sector companies from Myanmar and Thailand. The agreement was signed between CAG Engineering Co Ltd., an independent power producer from Myanmar, and several Thai engineering companies. The agreement includes the development of solar, wind, hydroelectric and natural gas energy generation projects, with future potential for geothermal energy. This agreement represents a significant step towards a more secure and diversified energy future for both countries. gnlm.com.mm reports it. CAG Engineering Co Ltd is responsible for five solar power projects in Myanmar, with a total installed capacity of 210 megawatts.

