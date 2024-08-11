Myanmar: Energy Minister visits offices and power plants in Naypyidaw

August 11, 2024_ Union Minister of Energy U Zaw Htut visited the offices of electrical engineers in Lewe district, Naypyidaw this morning to meet with staff. During the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of efficient electricity distribution and reducing energy losses, calling for monitoring illegal electricity use. He also visited electricity distribution stations in Dakhina Thiri and Zambutiri districts to ensure the stability and continuity of electricity service. The visit also included an inspection of the working conditions and housing of the staff. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The Minister highlighted the government's commitment to improving electricity infrastructure and ensuring quality service to citizens.