Myanmar: Energy Ministry Provides Financial Assistance to Employees Affected by Floods

October 12, 2024_ Myanmar’s Ministry of Energy held a ceremony to provide financial assistance to employees affected by floods in Naypyidaw this morning. During the event, the Energy Minister announced that 175 employees will receive financial support and essential items due to damage to their homes and properties. In addition, the Ministry has planned to repair damaged infrastructure, such as power plants and power lines, by March 2025. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The initiative aims to support the families of employees and restore electricity services in the country after recent natural disasters.