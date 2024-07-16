Myanmar: Evacuation of over 100 houses in Hinthada due to flood risk

15 July 2024_ In the Hinthada district, in the Ayeyarwady region, evacuation operations have begun for over 100 homes at risk of flooding. Local authorities notified residents in advance and began diverting water using Siphon technology. The district's fire chief, U Zaw Min Oo, said they were working with local authorities to relocate the families to safe areas designated by the government. Currently, the Ayeyarwady river level has exceeded the warning level at Hinthada by 1.5 feet and may continue to rise. News-eleven.com reports it. Dam evacuation and protection operations are underway to prevent further damage.