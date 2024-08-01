Myanmar: Extension of the state of emergency and reorganization of the government

July 31, 2024_ Myanmar's National Security Council held a meeting on July 31, 2024, in Naypyidaw, to discuss extending the state of emergency and reorganizing the government. Acting President Min Swe has delegated his duties to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Min Aung Hlaing due to health problems. During the meeting, the government's progress and future needs were reviewed, with particular attention to the security and stability of the country. The meeting also addressed the ongoing violence and political challenges, underlining the importance of a transparent and fair electoral process. The news was reported by moi.gov.mm. The National Security Council is made up of senior government and military officials, responsible for the security and stability of Myanmar.