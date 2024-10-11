Myanmar: False reports of arrests of displaced people in Nyaunglebin debunked

October 10, 2024_ Myanmar security authorities have debunked false reports that around 100 displaced people were arrested in Nyaunglebin, a village in Mandalay Region. These claims were spread as part of a disinformation campaign, while security forces claimed to have assisted the displaced people. According to an official, terrorists disguised themselves as civilians to carry out violent acts, thus justifying the security forces' patrolling operations. The misleading reports aim to discredit the security forces and hide the terrorists' violent actions. The source of this information is gnlm.com.mm. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety and counter disinformation.