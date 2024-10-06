Myanmar: Family Saves Flooded Village Thanks to Young Hero

October 5, 2024_ A family of fishermen saved their flooded village in Myanmar thanks to the heroism of a 12-year-old boy. During heavy rains, the Sittang River overflowed, threatening homes and forcing residents to seek refuge. The boy, together with his father, used a boat to evacuate residents, also bringing pets to safety. The situation was critical, but thanks to their intervention, many were brought to safety. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The village, located in the Bago region, is made up of around 35 families and has suffered severe damage due to flooding, requiring humanitarian assistance.