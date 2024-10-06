Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Family Saves Flooded Village Thanks to Young Hero

October 5, 2024_ A family of fishermen saved their flooded village in Myanmar thanks to the heroism of a 12-year-old boy. During heavy rains, the...

Myanmar: Family Saves Flooded Village Thanks to Young Hero
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ A family of fishermen saved their flooded village in Myanmar thanks to the heroism of a 12-year-old boy. During heavy rains, the Sittang River overflowed, threatening homes and forcing residents to seek refuge. The boy, together with his father, used a boat to evacuate residents, also bringing pets to safety. The situation was critical, but thanks to their intervention, many were brought to safety. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The village, located in the Bago region, is made up of around 35 families and has suffered severe damage due to flooding, requiring humanitarian assistance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
family Saves Flooded Village Thanks family contratto family flooded village in Myanmar
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza