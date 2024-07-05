Myanmar: Fatal accident in a jade mine

4 July 2024_ A serious accident occurred in a jade mine in the Hpakant region, Kachin State, Myanmar, causing the death of nine miners. The accident occurred when a landslide overwhelmed the workers, burying them under tons of debris. Rescue operations are underway, but hopes of finding survivors are slim. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and prevent future disasters. The website shannews.org reports it. The jade mine is known to be one of the most dangerous in the world, with frequent fatalities due to poor working conditions.