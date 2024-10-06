Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Fatal accident in refugee camp in Shan State

06 October 2024_ A tragic incident has taken place in a refugee camp in Shan State, Myanmar, where an explosion has killed at least eight people and...

Myanmar: Fatal accident in refugee camp in Shan State
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 October 2024_ A tragic incident has taken place in a refugee camp in Shan State, Myanmar, where an explosion has killed at least eight people and injured ten others. The explosion occurred during a protest against living conditions in the camp, highlighting the hardship faced by refugees. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of residents. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension in the region, which hosts thousands of refugees due to internal conflicts in Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
a tragic incident incident has killed at Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza