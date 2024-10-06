Myanmar: Fatal accident in refugee camp in Shan State

06 October 2024_ A tragic incident has taken place in a refugee camp in Shan State, Myanmar, where an explosion has killed at least eight people and injured ten others. The explosion occurred during a protest against living conditions in the camp, highlighting the hardship faced by refugees. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of residents. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension in the region, which hosts thousands of refugees due to internal conflicts in Myanmar.