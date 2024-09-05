Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
05 September 2024_ The fifth round of training for civilian military personnel began on 4 September 2024 in Myanmar, with students being welcomed...

Myanmar: Fifth Cycle of Civilian Military Training Courses Begin
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ The fifth round of training for civilian military personnel began on 4 September 2024 in Myanmar, with students being welcomed into training schools. Participants were received by local officials, including the Minister of Ayeyarwady Region and the Commander of the Western Division. Similar welcoming ceremonies were also held in other regions, such as Shan State and Mon, where officials discussed the needs of the students. Currently, they have opened up to the fourth round of training, with participants from the first round already active in the armed forces. This is reported by news-eleven.com. The Civil Military Law was introduced in 2010 and provides for the enlistment of 5,000 students per round.

