Myanmar: Fight against illegal trade, Vice-Senior General Soe Win takes stock

09 October 2024_ Vice Senior General Soe Win chaired a meeting of the Committee for the Eradication of Illegal Trade, stressing the importance of combating illicit trade to protect Myanmar's economy. During the meeting, he highlighted that from January 2022 to August 2024, illegal goods worth over 300 billion kyats were seized. Soe Win also warned of the risks of illicit trade, which can harm the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, and urged the special forces to step up enforcement. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. The Vice Senior General concluded the meeting by calling for greater public awareness of the harms of illicit trade and a collective effort to address this challenge.