Myanmar: Fighting intensifies in Lashio between MNDAA and armed forces

July 26, 2024_ Fighting in Lashio, Myanmar, has intensified, with clashes reported near Lashio University and Lashio Hotel. This morning, clashes also occurred near the Mansu temple, while on July 25 conflicts had already been recorded between the armed forces and groups allied to the MNDAA. MNDAA forces attacked the university with heavy weapons, causing damage and casualties among the military. The news is reported by news-eleven.com. The situation remains tense, with many residents seeking refuge in safer areas amid escalating violence.