Myanmar: Fighting intensifies in Lashio, population on the run

July 27, 2024_ Fighting in Lashio, Myanmar, continues to intensify, forcing many residents to flee for safety. Phone lines and the internet have been cut, making it difficult to get news on the current situation. Testimonies indicate that the fighting, which began on 26 July, has been characterized by airstrikes and bombings, with local people seeking refuge. The situation is complicated by military controls along escape routes, making travel to safe areas extremely difficult. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. Lashio is a strategic city in northern Myanmar, often the scene of conflicts between government forces and ethnic armed groups such as the MNDAA (Arakan Army), which seek greater autonomy and rights for ethnic minorities.