Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
Myanmar: Fire Destroys 1,250 Tons of Rice in Muang Tai

21 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ A fire has devastated a rice warehouse in Muang Tai, Myanmar, destroying about 1,250 tons of rice. The incident occurred on the morning of October 20 and involved a rice storage area owned by a local company. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which has raised concerns about food safety in the region. The news was reported by shannews.org. Muang Tai is a place known for its rice production, a staple in the local population's diet and an important economic resource for the country.

