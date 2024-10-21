Myanmar: Fire Destroys 1,250 Tons of Rice in Muang Tai

October 20, 2024_ A fire has devastated a rice warehouse in Muang Tai, Myanmar, destroying about 1,250 tons of rice. The incident occurred on the morning of October 20 and involved a rice storage area owned by a local company. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which has raised concerns about food safety in the region. The news was reported by shannews.org. Muang Tai is a place known for its rice production, a staple in the local population's diet and an important economic resource for the country.