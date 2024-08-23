Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Fire Destroys 300 Homes in Panglong, MNDAA Involved

August 22, 2024_ A fire has ravaged 300 homes in Panglong town, Shan State, Myanmar, with speculation that the Armed Group of the National Democratic...

Myanmar: Fire Destroys 300 Homes in Panglong, MNDAA Involved
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ A fire has ravaged 300 homes in Panglong town, Shan State, Myanmar, with speculation that the Armed Group of the National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) is involved. The fire has affected several areas, causing widespread damage and displacement among the local population. Authorities and volunteer groups, such as the Freedom Youth Volunteers (FYV), have responded to provide assistance to the victims. The news was reported by shannews.org. The MNDAA is an ethnic armed group operating in the region, often involved in conflict with government forces. The situation in the region remains tense, with concerns for the safety and well-being of the displaced.

