Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
12:49
Myanmar: Fire Destroys PNO Village in Northern Country

August 08, 2024_ A fire has devastated the village of PNO, located in northern Myanmar, causing extensive damage and the loss of homes. The flames,...

Myanmar: Fire Destroys PNO Village in Northern Country
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 08, 2024_ A fire has devastated the village of PNO, located in northern Myanmar, causing extensive damage and the loss of homes. The flames, which spread rapidly, also affected community structures, leaving many residents homeless. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and provide assistance to the affected families. The news was reported by shannews.org. The village of PNO is known for its ethnic Pa-O people, who have a long history of resistance and struggle for the rights of their community.

