Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Fire Destroys Village in Northern Country
20 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ A fire has devastated the village of Kachin, in northern Myanmar, destroying more than 1,027 homes. The flames, which spread rapidly, forced residents to flee and left many families homeless. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while the community is mobilizing to provide assistance to those affected. The news was reported by shannews.org. The village of Kachin is located in a region known for its ethnic tensions and conflicts, making the situation even more critical for the displaced.

